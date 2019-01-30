PlayStation 5 controller possibly revealed in new Sony patent
A newly submitted patent by Sony seems to give a glimpse at what the Dualshock 5 controller will look like for their new system.
A newly submitted patent by Sony seems to give a glimpse at what the Dualshock 5 controller will look like for their new system.
Insomniac Games was just the entrée; Sony is hungry for more studios.
You'll have a PlayStation 5 in your living room as early as the next holiday season.
The new PlayStation will ensure you can conserve more energy.
E3 2019 marks the first time Sony has skipped the Electronic Entertainment Expo in 24 years. But why?
A new comparison of PlayStation 5 loading times shows just how much Sony has improved since the PlayStation 4 Pro.
The PlayStation 5 is a little further off than we expected, but that's okay. It probably won't be out ahead of April 2020.
Hardware details of Sony's PlayStation 5 have been revealed in an interview with Mark Cerny on Wired.
Devs are focusing on PS5 development, but there are also a couple rumored unannounced exclusive titles for PS4 on the way.