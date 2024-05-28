New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

PlayStation Days of Play 2024 kicks off with discounts and PS Plus additions

Sony has outlined various sales, trials, and additional PS Plus titles as part of its Days of Play event.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Sony Interactive Entertainment
1

Sony’s Days of Play event is back for 2024, offering discounts on various PS5 games as well as an increased number of titles joining the PS Plus catalog. It starts tomorrow, and we have the full list of content and activities.

Days of Play will begin on May 29 and end on June 12, as Sony announced in a PlayStation Blog post. First up, PS Plus subscribers will receive the following games as part of June’s standard line-up:

  • SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake
  • AEW Fight Forever
  • Streets of Rage 4

The following PS VR games are being added as bonus titles for Days of Play:

  • Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord
  • Walkabout Mini Golf
  • Synth Riders
  • Before Your Eyes
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapters 1 & 2
The PlayStation Plus line-up for May, 2024: SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake, AEW Fight Forever, and Streets of Rage 4.

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

The PlayStation Classics catalog (Premium subscribers only) will add these titles:

  • Tomb Raider Legend
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars
  • Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus

Lastly, Sony is tossing in four additional PS4 and PS5 games for PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers

  • Dredge | PS4, PS5 (available May 29)
  • Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 | PS4 (available May 31)
  • Cricket 24 | PS4, PS5 (available June 5)
  • Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition | PS4, PS5 (available June 7)

Sony is also celebrating Days of Play with discounts on several games in the PlayStation Store, including recent tentpole releases like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. PS Plus Premium subscribers can also enjoy a bonus trial for WWE 2K24.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola