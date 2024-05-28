PlayStation Days of Play 2024 kicks off with discounts and PS Plus additions Sony has outlined various sales, trials, and additional PS Plus titles as part of its Days of Play event.

Sony’s Days of Play event is back for 2024, offering discounts on various PS5 games as well as an increased number of titles joining the PS Plus catalog. It starts tomorrow, and we have the full list of content and activities.

Days of Play will begin on May 29 and end on June 12, as Sony announced in a PlayStation Blog post. First up, PS Plus subscribers will receive the following games as part of June’s standard line-up:

SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake

AEW Fight Forever

Streets of Rage 4

The following PS VR games are being added as bonus titles for Days of Play:

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord

Walkabout Mini Golf

Synth Riders

Before Your Eyes

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapters 1 & 2



Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

The PlayStation Classics catalog (Premium subscribers only) will add these titles:

Tomb Raider Legend

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus

Lastly, Sony is tossing in four additional PS4 and PS5 games for PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers

Dredge | PS4, PS5 (available May 29)

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 | PS4 (available May 31)

Cricket 24 | PS4, PS5 (available June 5)

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition | PS4, PS5 (available June 7)

Sony is also celebrating Days of Play with discounts on several games in the PlayStation Store, including recent tentpole releases like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. PS Plus Premium subscribers can also enjoy a bonus trial for WWE 2K24.