Chipotle & Tekken 8 partner for new menu item & PS5 tournament series Tekken fans can also use a special code on the Chipotle app to earn free Tekken Coins when ordering food or redeeming points.

One of the increasingly regular appearances among fighting game promotions and sponsors has been Chipotle, who has been right alongside events like EVO and other major tournaments in the last few years. That looks to continue in 2024, and it’s picking up specifically with Tekken 8. Bandai Namco and Chipotle have announced a new partnership, including a tournament series, special menu item, and promotion that could get players and fans in-game currency when they use the Chipotle app.

Bandai Namco and Chipotle announced their new partnership and promotions via the Tekken Twitter this week. Starting this week, the Tekken 8 Battle Bowl joins the Chipotle menu: an entree with ingredients decided by the community. There’s even a sweepstakes in which you can win a Tekken 8 Premium Collector’s Edition signed by Tekken lead Katsuhiro Harada if you order the Battle Bowl. Moreover, if you use the Chipotle app to order or exchange Chipotle Rewards points using the code EWGF623, you can get a free batch of 500 Tekken Coins.

The first part of the TEKKEN 8 x @ChipotleTweets collaboration has begun!

You can earn 500 TEKKEN Coins every time you order any regular-priced entrée in the Chipotle app with the code EWGF623 or exchange your Chipotle Rewards points.

Visit https://t.co/PCyTTvltcI for more info.

Food orders aren’t the only promotions going on between Tekken and Chipotle. Players can also look forward to the Chipotle Challengers Series, for which Tekken 8 will be the marquee game. These tournaments will take place online on the PlayStation 5 via the Tournaments system, and the Grand Finals will be broadcast on the PlayStation Esports Twitch and YouTube channels on May 4. Two winning competitors of the Chipotle Challengers Series Grand Finals will get free Chipotle for a year, as well as a free trip to EVO 2024 in Las Vegas to compete for their part of a $20,000 prize pool.

With so much going on between Chipotle and Tekken 8, it’s a good time to be a fan of both. If you want to get in on the action, you’d best get ready, especially if it gets you in the doors of EVO 2024. Stay tuned for more fighting game news and updates as we go.