EVO 2024 main game lineup includes Tekken 8 & Street Fighter 6 Four games will be making their EVO Las Vegas debut this year.

It's an exciting time for fighting games with Tekken 8, Street Fighter 6, Mortal Kombat 1, and Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising all having released in the last 12 months. That means it's also an exciting time for the biggest fighting game tournament of the year, which will feature all four of those games and several more. Thousands of fighting game fans tuned in to the EVO 2024 reveal show to learn which titles will be featured at this year's event in Las Vegas. Here's what we learned from Tuesday's broadcast.

EVO 2024 main game lineup



Source: Bandai Namco

Following last week's save the date, the EVO 2024 announcement show unfolded on the EVO Twitch channel. The following games were confirmed for the main stage:

Tekken 8

Street Fighter 6

Mortal Kombat 1

Guilty Gear Strive

The King of Fighters 15

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Under Night In-Birth 2 Sys:Celes

Street Fighter 3: Third Strike

This year marks the EVO debut for Tekken 8, but the game will first stop at EVO Japan for the start of the Tekken World Tour 2024. Street Fighter 6, meanwhile, is coming off its first year where it broke registration records with over 7,000 entrants.

Things are changing this year for the big fighting game tournament. EVO 2024 will run from July 19-21, 2024 from the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. All three days will run from the LVCC, so there will no longer be a separate ticket necessary for the final day of competition. A single ticket will be good for the full weekend, including Sunday's finals.

Registration details for this year's tournament can be found over on the EVO website.