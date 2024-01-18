Tekken World Tour 2024 returns in April with EVO Japan This will be the first time Tekken 8 enters competition as Tekken World Tour 2024 returns entirely to in-person events.

Tekken 7 may have had its final curtain call, but the era of Tekken 8 is about to begin and it will kick off competitively in Tekken World Tour 2024. Bandai Namco has announced that the latest year of competition in its flagship fighter is beginning in April 2024. What’s more, it will return to entirely offline events, complete with local opportunities in addition to major tournaments.

Bandai Namco shared the full details of Tekken World Tour 2024 following the end of the Tekken World Tour 2023 Finals in which Arslan Ash stood victorious. Tekken World Tour 2024’s format will be set in entirely offline events, split between major tournaments and smaller scale DOJO competitions. Every supported event will contribute points for winners towards regional and global leaderboards. The large scale events will begin with EVO Japan 2024, which runs from April 27 to April 29, and more events on the tour are expected to be announced in the very near future. Players can register for EVO Japan 2024 up until March 22.

EVO Japan 2024 will mark the first large-scale stop of Tekken World Tour 2024 and Tekken 8's major competitive debut.

Source: EVO

DOJO tournaments for Tekken World Tour 2024 will be a much more local way to compete and get points. At the end of March, organizers will be able to submit their applications to host DOJO tournaments, with a rundown of details on the Tekken World Tour website. These tournaments will allow players to gain points towards the Tekken World Tour 2024 leaderboards, with the amount of points being scaled to the size of the tournament.

Tekken 8 is set to launch on January 26, 2024, which means there’s plenty of time to train up to the start of Tekken World Tour 2024. As we await more details on events and the start of the competition, stay tuned for further updates here at Shacknews.