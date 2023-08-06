EVO 2024 & EVO Japan 2024 dates revealed with third event teased EVO and EVO Japan are on their way back, but a third event may soon be joining them.

While EVO 2023 continues to unfold with just one more Top 6 remaining, the future of the event has already been outlined. Both EVO and EVO Japan have official dates for 2024. While EVO will return to familiar stomping grounds, EVO Japan is heading to an exciting location.

EVO 2024 will return to Las Vegas on July 26-28, 2024. It will likely return to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center and Michelob ULTRA Arena (formerly the Mandalay Bay Events Center), the site of several previous EVO events. EVO Japan 2024, on the other hand, looks to be on the move to the Ariake GYM-EX, which is the site of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.



Source: EVO

More intriguing, however, is a potential new event that may join them. EVO General Manager Rick Thiher stopped just short of an official reveal, instead dubbing it "an announcement of an announcement."

Save the date.



Next year, Evo will take place in Las Vegas on July 26-28, 2024. pic.twitter.com/Xz65UNGSHU — EVO (@EVO) August 7, 2023

Following these reveals came the announcement that EVO 2023 had broken the all-time attendance record for an esports event. To celebrate this occasion, Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo took the stage and named August 6 "EVO Day" in the state going forward.

We'll continue to watch for the latest EVO news here at Shacknews, which includes updates on all of the winners and announcements from the weekend's event.