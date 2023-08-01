EVO 2023: Schedule, brackets, prize pool, games & where to watch One of the year's largest fighting game tournaments is set to kick off this weekend. Check out where to catch the action and when here.

It’s a huge year for the Evolution Fighting Championships at EVO 2023. Street Fighter 6 is having its inaugural year of competition on the main stage, Guilty Gear Strive is still going strong, and it’s very likely Tekken 7 and Mortal Kombat 11’s last rides at this event. There’s a lot to see, and that’s not even including the reveals that usually happen alongside EVO. That’s why you won’t want to miss EVO 2023, and we’ve got the details on where you can catch it, when, what’s being played, and what’s on the line.

EVO 2023 prize pools

EVO 2023’s rollout is a bit interesting this year, as shared by the official website. While the tournaments will only feature the Top 6 players in each Finals showcase, the tournaments will still pay out to the Top 8 players. The only exception to that is Street Fighter 6, which will pay out to the Top 16 players. The prizing breakdowns for Street Fighter 6 and all other tournaments are listed below:

Street Fighter 6 prize pool: $70,600 USD

1st Place: $20,000

2nd Place: $15,000

3rd Place: $10,000

4th Place: $7,000

5th/6th Place: $4,000

7th/8th Place: $2,000

9th/10th/11th/12th Place: $1,000

13th/14th/15th/16th Place: $650

All other tournament prize pools: $20,000 USD

1st Place: $10,000

2nd Place: $5,000

3rd Place: $3,750

4th Place: $2,500

5th/6th Place: $1,500

7th/8th Place: $375

EVO 2023 games, brackets, schedules, & where to watch

EVO 2023's mainstage games

Source: EVO

The games, schedules, and brackets for all game tournaments at EVO 2023 can be found below, as well as where to watch the tournament pools and finals play out.

Street Fighter 6

View the bracket at Start.gg

Pools

Watch on EVO Stage D

August 4: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT & 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT

August 5: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT & 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT

Finals

Watch on EVO Main Stage

August 6: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. PT

Guilty Gear Strive

View the bracket at Start.gg

Pools

Watch on EVO Stage E

August 4: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT & 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT

August 5: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT & 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT

Finals

Watch on EVO Main Stage

August 6: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT

Tekken 7

View the bracket at Start.gg

Pools

Watch on EVO Stage B

August 4: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT

August 5: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT & 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT

Finals

Watch on EVO Main Stage

August 6: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT

Ultimate Marvel Vs. Capcom 3

View the bracket at Start.gg

Pools

Watch on EVO Stage F

August 4: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT

August 5: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT & 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT

Finals

Watch on EVO Main Stage

August 6: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT

Dragon Ball FighterZ

View the bracket at Start.gg

Pools

Watch on EVO Stage B

August 4: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT

August 5: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT & 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT

Finals

Watch on EVO Main Stage

August 5: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. PT

The King of Fighters XV

View the bracket at Start.gg

Pools

Watch on EVO Stage C

August 4: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT & 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT

Finals

Watch on EVO Main Stage

August 5: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

View the bracket at Start.gg

Pools

Watch on EVO Stage G

August 4: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT & 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT

Finals

Watch on EVO Main Stage

August 5: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

View the bracket at Start.gg

Pools

Watch on EVO Stage F

August 4: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT & 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT

Finals

Watch on EVO Main Stage

August 4: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT

And there you have it. Those are all the details for the competition at EVO 2023. Be sure to stay tuned for our coverage of the event as it goes down this weekend by sticking with the EVO 2023 tag and following us on social media and YouTube.