EVO 2023: Schedule, brackets, prize pool, games & where to watch
One of the year's largest fighting game tournaments is set to kick off this weekend. Check out where to catch the action and when here.
It’s a huge year for the Evolution Fighting Championships at EVO 2023. Street Fighter 6 is having its inaugural year of competition on the main stage, Guilty Gear Strive is still going strong, and it’s very likely Tekken 7 and Mortal Kombat 11’s last rides at this event. There’s a lot to see, and that’s not even including the reveals that usually happen alongside EVO. That’s why you won’t want to miss EVO 2023, and we’ve got the details on where you can catch it, when, what’s being played, and what’s on the line.
EVO 2023 prize pools
EVO 2023’s rollout is a bit interesting this year, as shared by the official website. While the tournaments will only feature the Top 6 players in each Finals showcase, the tournaments will still pay out to the Top 8 players. The only exception to that is Street Fighter 6, which will pay out to the Top 16 players. The prizing breakdowns for Street Fighter 6 and all other tournaments are listed below:
Street Fighter 6 prize pool: $70,600 USD
- 1st Place: $20,000
- 2nd Place: $15,000
- 3rd Place: $10,000
- 4th Place: $7,000
- 5th/6th Place: $4,000
- 7th/8th Place: $2,000
- 9th/10th/11th/12th Place: $1,000
- 13th/14th/15th/16th Place: $650
All other tournament prize pools: $20,000 USD
- 1st Place: $10,000
- 2nd Place: $5,000
- 3rd Place: $3,750
- 4th Place: $2,500
- 5th/6th Place: $1,500
- 7th/8th Place: $375
EVO 2023 games, brackets, schedules, & where to watch
The games, schedules, and brackets for all game tournaments at EVO 2023 can be found below, as well as where to watch the tournament pools and finals play out.
Street Fighter 6
View the bracket at Start.gg
Pools
Watch on EVO Stage D
- August 4: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT & 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT
- August 5: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT & 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT
Finals
Watch on EVO Main Stage
- August 6: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. PT
Guilty Gear Strive
View the bracket at Start.gg
Pools
Watch on EVO Stage E
- August 4: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT & 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT
- August 5: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT & 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT
Finals
Watch on EVO Main Stage
- August 6: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT
Tekken 7
View the bracket at Start.gg
Pools
Watch on EVO Stage B
- August 4: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT
- August 5: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT & 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT
Finals
Watch on EVO Main Stage
- August 6: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT
Ultimate Marvel Vs. Capcom 3
View the bracket at Start.gg
Pools
Watch on EVO Stage F
- August 4: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT
- August 5: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT & 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT
Finals
Watch on EVO Main Stage
- August 6: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT
Dragon Ball FighterZ
View the bracket at Start.gg
Pools
Watch on EVO Stage B
- August 4: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT
- August 5: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT & 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT
Finals
Watch on EVO Main Stage
- August 5: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. PT
The King of Fighters XV
View the bracket at Start.gg
Pools
Watch on EVO Stage C
- August 4: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT & 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT
Finals
Watch on EVO Main Stage
- August 5: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT
Melty Blood: Type Lumina
View the bracket at Start.gg
Pools
Watch on EVO Stage G
- August 4: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT & 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT
Finals
Watch on EVO Main Stage
- August 5: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
View the bracket at Start.gg
Pools
Watch on EVO Stage F
- August 4: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT & 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT
Finals
Watch on EVO Main Stage
- August 4: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT
And there you have it. Those are all the details for the competition at EVO 2023. Be sure to stay tuned for our coverage of the event as it goes down this weekend by sticking with the EVO 2023 tag and following us on social media and YouTube.
