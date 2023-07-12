EVO 2023 registration closes with a staggering 7,000 Street Fighter 6 entrants EVO 2023 had several other returning games cross record numbers of entrants as well.

The registration period for EVO 2023 has closed and the entrant numbers have been revealed, showing a ridiculously massive amount of attention for Street Fighter 6. With the game just having launched and the hype train in full effect for Capcom’s new fighter, over 7,000 entrants signed up to be part of the action this year at EVO 2023. And that’s not including entrants for the other mainstage games at the event. We’ve got the full numbers here.

The EVO 2023 organizers revealed the entrant numbers for the event via the EVO Twitter on July 12, 2023. At the top of the list was Street Fighter 6, far and away leading registration with 7,061 entrants. By comparison, Guilty Gear Strive was the second most-registered game and still only came in at 2,481 entrants (still up from last year’s event at 2,161 entrants). Many of the other games are said to have had record registration numbers for EVO as well, including Ultimate Marvel Vs. Capcom 3 at 1,346 entrants.

The full rundown of entrants for EVO 2023’s registration are as follows:

Street Fighter 6: 7,061 Guilty Gear Strive: 2,161 Tekken 7: 1,580 Ultimate Marvel Vs. Capcom 3: 1,346 Dragon Ball FighterZ: 838 The King of Fighters XV: 666 Melty Blood: Type Lumina: 554 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate: 449

With these numbers, EVO 2023 looks to be one of the most highly-attended events in EVO history. We already knew Street Fighter 6 would show up big when it was announced as a mainstage game, but likely no one could have predicted a turnout of over 7,000 players. It was likely spurred not just by SF6 being reviewed highly, but also Capcom putting up a $2 million prize pool for the 2023 Capcom Cup.

Either way, the numbers are set for EVO 2023. With the event going down at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas from August 4 to August 7, stay tuned for more coverage right here at Shacknews.