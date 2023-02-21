Capcom Cup 10 will run Street Fighter 6 & have a $2 million prize pool It's a no-brainer that the premier Street Fighter esports tour would move to the next game, but Capcom Cup 10's final prize will also make its champion a millionaire.

Capcom is going big with Street Fighter 6 in every way, including its first-party competitive scene. Capcom Cup 9 came to a phenomenal end this last weekend, but it also introduced incredible details about Capcom Cup 10. Expectedly, next year’s tour will move entirely to Street Fighter 6. However, the prize pool is what dropped jaws. Capcom Cup 10 will have a $2 million USD prize pool with $1 million going to the champion.

Capcom announced these details following the results of Capcom Cup 9, as well as sharing them on the official Street Fighter Twitter. It was after MenaRD laid the final hardfought beatdown to become Capcom Cup 9 champion that we learned more about what’s coming next year. Capcom Cup 10 will move over completely to Street Fighter 6, retiring Street Fighter 5 for good. We had heard some teases of this change, but the weekend’s announcements officially confirm it.

Capcom has promised that Capcom Cup 10's winner will earn themselves a healthy paycheck of $1 million USD.

Source: Capcom

More importantly, we learned that Capcom Cup 10 will have a $2 million USD prize pool. What’s more, whoever wins the whole thing will score a guaranteed $1 million in winnings. For comparison, Capcom Cup 9 featured a $300,000 prize pool with the champion taking home a guaranteed $120,000, according to Liquidpedia. That’s nothing to sneeze at, but it’s abundantly clear that Capcom is stepping up its investment in first-party Street Fighter 6 esports in a huge way.

With Street Fighter 6 set to launch in June 2023, competitors will be raring to practice and find their way in next year’s competition. Capcom Cup 10 looks to be one of the most anticipated years of Street Fighter competition yet.