Street Fighter 6 PlayStation Store listing leaks possible release date If Street Fighter 6's PlayStation Store page is to be believed, Capcom is targeting June for the game's release.

The question on everyone’s mind as we’ve played bits and pieces of Street Fighter 6 is simple: When do we get the full thing? Well, Capcom and/or Sony may have accidentally dropped a hint if the game’s PlayStation Store listing is to be believed. Whether it’s a placeholder or some other issue, there’s a release date on Street Fighter 6’s PlayStation Store page and it suggests that the game is expected to launch in June 2023.

The listing for Street Fighter 6’s release date was spotted by Twitter user @SurpriseBurn, who shared a screenshot of the Street Fighter 6 PlayStation Store page. According to the screenshot, the game is set to launch on June 2, 2023, at least on PlayStation 5. That said, given that the game is going to have crossplay, it feels fair to say that if the date in the screenshot is true, it will also be the day Street Fighter 6 is launching on Xbox Series X/S and PC.

The PlayStation Store listing for Street Fighter 6 seems to imply that the release date for the game is June 2, 2023.

Source: Twitter

There’s a bit of further information to glean from the screenshot if it’s legitimate. For instance, there are Deluxe and Ultimate digital editions of Street Fighter 6 planned. What’s more, there seems to be a difference in the season pass that will come with the premium editions. Where Street Fighter 6 Deluxe comes with a Year 1 Character Pass (assumedly to get DLC characters as they release), Street Fighter 6 Ultimate comes with a Year 1 Ultimate Pass. We’re not sure what the difference in content in these two passes is yet, but Capcom will most likely share details sooner to the game’s launch.

With Street Fighter 6’s launch date seeming to be June 2023 at this time, we’ll watch for official confirmation from Capcom. Stay tuned for more details on the game’s netcode, upcoming closed beta, and premium edition content as well.