Street Fighter 6's rollback netcode won't be the same system used in SF5 Capcom is building Street Fighter 6's rollback netcode from scratch, which is great news for those who remember how bad SFV's netcode could be.

Something that should be known about rollback netcode in fighting games is that its not a cure-all for online play. If implemented improperly, it can be just as janky as the delay-based netcode we’ve complained about for years. That was the case with rollback netcode implementation in Street Fighter 5, and so we were left wondering if this same unfortunate system would be used for Street Fighter 6. Thankfully, that’s not the case. In a recent interview, Street Fighter 6 director Takayuki Nakayama shared that the game’s netcode system is new and being built from scratch.

This tidbit of information was shared in an interview with IGN where Director Takayuki Nakayama went into detail on the netcode of Street Fighter 6.

“As you know, SF5 also had rollback netcode, but SF6 will have rollback netcode [and] it's not going to be the same as what we had in SF5,” Nakayama explained. “This is something that they're building from scratch, again. There's a lot of effort being put into the development of the netcode.”

Ditching SF5's poor implementation of rollback to make a new system for Street Fighter 6 is great news for online warriors looking for good match quality in the upcoming game.

This should come as another happy bit of news to anyone who remembers the rollback netcode in Street Fighter 5. Simply put, it was not on the level of netcode presented in games like Guilty Gear Strive or King of Fighters XV where the netcode was built from the ground up for the game. Instead, Street Fighter 5’s netcode was arguably poorly slapped on and didn’t work far better than the delay-based experience. It seems this is another pain point the team has learned from in the previous game and is working hard to properly polish in Street Fighter 6.

We had a big showing of Street Fighter 6 news over the weekend. Be sure to follow our ongoing coverage and stay tuned for further reveals on the game leading up to its 2023 release.