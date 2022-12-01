Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Test 2 kicks off in mid-December Players chomping at the bit for more Street Fighter 6 will have another chance at the game when the second closed beta test kicks off this month.

Fighting game fans rejoice. The time for another Street Fighter 6 beta is nigh. Capcom has announced that Street Fighter 6 will kick off Closed Beta Test #2 in the middle of December, complete with crossplay, new delay input features, eight characters, and more to see. It’s a closed beta, but players can still apply now to get in on the action before it starts in a couple weeks.

Capcom announced details of Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Test 2 via the Street Fighter Twitter on November 30, 2022. According to the post, Street Fighter 6 will open its doors to select players on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 on December 16 at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET. The test will run until December 19 at the same time. During this time, players will be able to play eight of the characters in the game, try out the online lobbies, check out ranked and unranked matches, and check out further features such as delay input adjustments to help you practice against lag and frame delays.

Capcom is set to kick off Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Test 2 starting on December 16, 2022.

Source: Capcom

It looks like the characters that will be available for the latest Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Test will be the same as the characters featured in the previous beta test. They are as follows:

Ryu

Ken

Luke

Jamie

Chun-Li

Guile

Kimberly

Juri

With the dates for Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Test 2 set, there’s still time to apply to get in on the action. With that in mind, be sure you have your application filled out and watch those emails for entry into the next Closed Beta. We’ll have the latest on the game as updates become available.