ShackStream: Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta is here & we're throwing hands Join Denny and TJ as we dig into the Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Test, check out its character creator, and take on some matches!

The long-awaited Closed Beta Test for Street Fighter 6 has come. It’s one of the first opportunities for selected players to throw down in the latest exciting chapter of Capcom’s much-anticipated fighter. The arena awaits, and you best believe Shacknews is in there too. We’re throwing down along with the rest of the participants and you’ll find us playing live as Shacknews Community Manager Dennis White and Senior News Editor TJ Denzer check out the character creator and take on our first matches in the game.

The Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Test began on October 7, 2022 and runs through the weekend for participants on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam. Players are already exploring and finding all sorts of new fun features and gameplay with the first look at the game’s Battle Hub on display in this test. We’ll also be hitting the character creator to see what kind of player character we can come up with ahead of matches.

Tune in as we go live with the Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Test at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch below.

Speaking of free, we’re handing out free beatings… or possibly wins since the grind in Street Fighter 6 begins today. Come join in and watch what kind of character we come up with before we jump into online matches on this special ShackStream!