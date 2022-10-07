Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

ShackStream: Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta is here & we're throwing hands

Join Denny and TJ as we dig into the Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Test, check out its character creator, and take on some matches!
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Capcom
1

The long-awaited Closed Beta Test for Street Fighter 6 has come. It’s one of the first opportunities for selected players to throw down in the latest exciting chapter of Capcom’s much-anticipated fighter. The arena awaits, and you best believe Shacknews is in there too. We’re throwing down along with the rest of the participants and you’ll find us playing live as Shacknews Community Manager Dennis White and Senior News Editor TJ Denzer check out the character creator and take on our first matches in the game.

The Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Test began on October 7, 2022 and runs through the weekend for participants on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam. Players are already exploring and finding all sorts of new fun features and gameplay with the first look at the game’s Battle Hub on display in this test. We’ll also be hitting the character creator to see what kind of player character we can come up with ahead of matches.

Tune in as we go live with the Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Test at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch below.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes in for the latest ShackStreams. Your support and viewership mean a lot and push us to make each of our livestream productions better with each endeavor. If you’d like to support the Shacknews Twitch channel further, then you should consider following and subscribing to the channel. That way, you’ll see when we’re going live and be able to follow the action on your viewing device of choice. You can even do it for free if you happen to have an Amazon Prime subscription. Just link it up to your Twitch account via Prime Gaming to score a free Twitch subscription to use as you please each month.

Speaking of free, we’re handing out free beatings… or possibly wins since the grind in Street Fighter 6 begins today. Come join in and watch what kind of character we come up with before we jump into online matches on this special ShackStream!

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump.

