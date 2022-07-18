Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Guilty Gear Strive tops EVO's 2022 registration numbers

EVO 2022 has released its registration numbers for its various games.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Arc System Works
1

EVO 2022 is going down next month in Las Vegas, Nevada. A return to full-scale in-person events, EVO is one of the biggest annual tournament events in esports. Gamers from around the globe will come together to face-off in various fighting games, with fans and press in attendance. With registration now closed, EVO 2022 has revealed its registration numbers, with Guilty Gear Strive as the most popular title.

EVO announced its 2022 event registration numbers in a tweet earlier today. There are tournaments for nine games at the event, and competitors from 63 different countries will be in attendance, according to the organization. These are the registration numbers for each game at EVO 2022.

evo 2022 registration numbers
Guilty Gear Strive is the most registered-for game at EVO 2022.
Source: EVO
  • Guilty Gear Strive - 2,161
  • Street Fighter 5 - 1,320
  • Tekken 7 - 1,220
  • King of Fighters 15 - 1,014
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ - 636
  • Granblue Fantasy Versus - 528
  • Mortal Kombat 11 - 464
  • Melty Blood: Type Lumina - 411
  • Skullgirls - 295

Guilty Gear Strive is the most registered-for game at EVO 2022, with 2,161 players signing up to compete in the Arc System Works fighter. This doesn't come as a surprise, seeing as how strongly the FGC has taken to GGST since its release, in addition to the post-launch support it’s received from the developer, keeping the meta fresh. Street Fighter 5 also continues to be supremely popular all these years into its life cycle, with 1,320 competitors registering to compete in it.

While there are a variety of games in the EVO 2022 line-up and a strong support from players behind them, it’s hard to ignore the absence of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, a longtime EVO staple. This of course was a decision on Nintendo’s behalf earlier this year. This will also be the first EVO since Sony Interactive Entertainment acquired the esports event back in March. For all of your EVO 2022 updates, know that you can count on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola