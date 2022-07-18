Guilty Gear Strive tops EVO's 2022 registration numbers EVO 2022 has released its registration numbers for its various games.

EVO 2022 is going down next month in Las Vegas, Nevada. A return to full-scale in-person events, EVO is one of the biggest annual tournament events in esports. Gamers from around the globe will come together to face-off in various fighting games, with fans and press in attendance. With registration now closed, EVO 2022 has revealed its registration numbers, with Guilty Gear Strive as the most popular title.

EVO announced its 2022 event registration numbers in a tweet earlier today. There are tournaments for nine games at the event, and competitors from 63 different countries will be in attendance, according to the organization. These are the registration numbers for each game at EVO 2022.

Guilty Gear Strive is the most registered-for game at EVO 2022.

Source: EVO

Guilty Gear Strive - 2,161

Street Fighter 5 - 1,320

Tekken 7 - 1,220

King of Fighters 15 - 1,014

Dragon Ball FighterZ - 636

Granblue Fantasy Versus - 528

Mortal Kombat 11 - 464

Melty Blood: Type Lumina - 411

Skullgirls - 295

Guilty Gear Strive is the most registered-for game at EVO 2022, with 2,161 players signing up to compete in the Arc System Works fighter. This doesn't come as a surprise, seeing as how strongly the FGC has taken to GGST since its release, in addition to the post-launch support it’s received from the developer, keeping the meta fresh. Street Fighter 5 also continues to be supremely popular all these years into its life cycle, with 1,320 competitors registering to compete in it.

While there are a variety of games in the EVO 2022 line-up and a strong support from players behind them, it’s hard to ignore the absence of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, a longtime EVO staple. This of course was a decision on Nintendo’s behalf earlier this year. This will also be the first EVO since Sony Interactive Entertainment acquired the esports event back in March. For all of your EVO 2022 updates, know that you can count on Shacknews.