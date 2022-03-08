EVO 2022 lineup includes Street Fighter 5, KOF 15 & more The EVO 2022 lineup features a last hurrah for Street Fighter 5, as well as an exciting debut for King of Fighters 15.

With COVID-19 beginning to subside, physical events are coming back and that includes EVO. EVO 2022 will return to Las Vegas and with it includes the fanfare of a reveal show. The main stage games were revealed on Tuesday night, some before the EVO stream even wrapped up.

Here are the main stage games coming to EVO 2022:

Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition

Guilty Gear Strive

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Tekken 7

King of Fighters 15

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Skullgirls

As the EVO stream continued on Twitch, the remainder of the EVO 2022 lineup leaked, indicating that Skullgirls will be the ninth and final game at the fighting game tournament mega show. This continues the wild comeback story for Skullgirls, which was also played on the EVO 2021 Online main stage. The game has seen new life after an ugly scandal with Lab Zero Games lead Mike Zaimont and after IP holder Autumn Games cut ties with the embattled developer.

The other thing to note about this lineup is that it will likely act as a last hurrah for Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition. With Street Fighter 6 officially announced a few weeks ago, that game should be ready to roll out by the time EVO 2023 comes around. Of course, a development schedule (or even official gameplay) hasn't been revealed, so things could always change.

One comeback story paves the way for a series of noteworthy snubs. The most obvious one is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which EVO organizers revealed a few weeks ago would not return due to intervention from Nintendo. A less obvious snub is Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, which released as a PlayStation Plus freebie back in June. The Sega revival does not appear to have generated enough buzz to keep it in the fighting game conversation.

EVO 2022 will come to Las Vegas, NV from August 5-7 and will be the first live EVO since its purchase by Sony and RTS.