Skullgirls 2nd Encore joins EVO 2021 Online as a main game The community of Skullgirls have something to look forward to in August as the game becomes a competitive centerpiece of EVO 2021 Online.

EVO 2021 Online is still happening in August and the trail to the online pivot of the fighting game community’s most important tournaments of the year is still underway. Many would have thought the lineup might have been finalized. We already know a few games we’ll be playing in the circuit, but EVO and Autumn Games just came back with a pleasant surprise. Skullgirls 2nd Encore is not only joining EVO 2021 Online’s lineup, but it will be a main game on PC - not a side tourney.

The addition of Skullgirls 2nd Encore on PC to the EVO 2021 Online lineup was announced late on July 8, 2021 via the EVO and Skullgirls Twitters. According to EVO, Skullgirls 2nd Encore’s PC version will now be a main game of the EVO 2021 Online competitive circuit. It is now available for registration on the EVO 2021 Online Smash.gg page where sign-up for the tournaments associated with EVO Online have been free of charge. EVO further clarified that while Skullgirls 2nd Encore’s PS4 version will not join the PC version as a main game, it will still be in the Side Tournament lineup for competitive play on a smaller scale.

Skullgirls 2nd Encore is now a MAIN GAME at @EVO 2021!



Register NOW for the PC MAIN GAME Event

and/or for the PS4 Community Series Event



Signups for both events end on July 15th, so don't delay!

EVO 2021 Online is set to take place over two weekends from August 6 to August 8 and from August 13 to August 15. Skullgirls 2nd Encore brings the current main game total to 5, joining TEKKEN 7, Mortal Kombat 11, Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition, and the recently released and much lauded Guilty Gear Strive - the games that were confirmed when EVO 2021 Online was first announced this year. With EVO returning in some capacity in 2021 after some tumultuous times in 2020, it’s arguably a big year for the competition which usually takes place in person at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Still, with Skullgirls 2nd Encore on PC joining the lineup, EVO 2021 Online is shaping up to be quite a competition. Be sure to register while you can if you want to take part in the fights. Otherwise, stay tuned for further info and updates leading up to the event in August.