EVO 2024 lineup announcement show coming next week

The organizers of EVO are set to reveal the game lineup and further details of the world's largest fighting game tournament at the start of February.
TJ Denzer
Image via EVO
1

Fighting game fans, rejoice. The announcement of EVO 2024 is set to take place next week. According to the organizers, a presentation will take place that is set to share all sorts of details on the event, including the games that will be played, the venue they’ll be played at, registration specifics, and more.

EVO’s organizers shared details about the upcoming event via the EVO Twitter account this week. According to the announcement, EVO 2024’s announcement show will go live next week on February 6, 2024, at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. It will likely go live on both the EVO Twitch and EVO YouTube channels. What’s for sure is that we’re going to learn what games will be played at the event. Games like Street Fighter 6, Mortal Kombat 1, Guilty Gear Strive, and the recently released Tekken 8 seem certain to make an appearance, but we’ll also learn what’s filling out the rest of the pack, which could include Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising and Under Night In-Birth 2 Sys:Celes to name a few.

EVO tweet about the 2024 event announcement show.
The EVO organizers will host an announcement show on February 6, 2024 to show off games that will be played and further details of the upcoming tournament.
Source: EVO

Perhaps just as interesting is that we could finally learn where the new venue for EVO 2024 is going to be. For many years now, previous EVO tournaments have been held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. However, it was at EVO 2023 that the organizers had announced that EVO 2024 would take place at a “brand new venue”. It will be interesting to find out where the tournament will be moving to after so long. We could also learn more details about a planned third event outside of the main EVO and EVO Japan, which was also teased at the end of EVO 2023.

Regardless, Tuesday, February 6 is set to be an illuminating day as far as EVO 2024. With registration likely to open soon after, stay tuned to find out what games will be played, where we’ll play them, and how to sign up!

