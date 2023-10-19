EVO 2024 dates move up a week in July, details teased for January The organizers behind EVO 2024 have confirmed a date change that will bump the event up a week and teased that details may be coming early next year.

Back at EVO 2023, the organizers including GM Rick “TheHadou” Thiher shared that EVO was expanding with new events, new dates, and a new venue. We even got the dates for EVO 2024 at the time, but they’ve changed since that original announcement. EVO 2024 is still set to take place in July 2024, but it will be bumped up a week earlier than expected. The new venue and games for the event have not been announced yet and the organizers added that a full reveal is coming in the near future.

The organizers behind EVO shared the date change for EVO 2024 in a press release on the EVO official website this week. Where earlier this year, EVO 2024 was expected to take place from July 26 to July 28, it will now take place from July 19 to July 21. From the press release, it sounds like we will likely hear more details about the event in January 2024:

Let’s keep the hype cooking until we really get things going with a roaring start in January… We will also be at a brand-new venue. We can’t say where we will be just yet, but we can tell you it will be even bigger than ever, with an extra day for convention activities!

EVO 2024's dates have been moved up to July 19 to July 21 and the recent announcement teases that the organizers have a "roaring start" planned for January 2024.

Source: EVO

The date change isn’t highly substantial, but it is worth marking on your calendar if you were planning to attend EVO 2024, and it's especially worth paying attention for announcements in January 2024. The event is expected to be bigger than ever next year with promises of an expansion of the EVO tournament brand. Not only are EVO Japan and the main EVO happening again, but a third event is expected to be announced as well that will be in the 2024 lineup.

Of course, we’re still waiting on details like the aforementioned venue change. With that in mind, mark your calendars for EVO 2024 from July 19 to July 21 and stay tuned for games, venue, and further details as they drop, right here at Shacknews.