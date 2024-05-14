New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

PlayStation Network had 118 million Monthly Active Users in Q4 2023

Sony ended its financial year with an increase in PlayStation Network MAUs.
Donovan Erskine
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Sony has released its earnings report for the fiscal year 2023, breaking down its financial performance over the latest quarter and the full 12-month period. The report includes numerous tidbits about the company’s PlayStation division, such as the fact that PlayStation Network tallied 118 million Monthly Active Users in Q3 2023.

PSN’s Monthly Active Users can be found on page 10 of Sony’s Consolidated Financial Results document for Q4 2023. While 118 million is a drop from the 123 million MAUs that Sony had in Q3, it shows year-over-year growth from the 108 million that it had in Q4 2022.

The PS5 DualSense controller.

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony describes Monthly Active Users as “an estimated total number of unique accounts that played games or used services on the PlayStation™Network during the last month of the quarter and is based on company research…”

Sony’s increase in PlayStation Network MAUs is consistent with the increase in PS5 console sales that the company saw during the fiscal year. To keep up with the latest business news at PlayStation, stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

