PlayStation Network had 118 million Monthly Active Users in Q4 2023 Sony ended its financial year with an increase in PlayStation Network MAUs.

Sony has released its earnings report for the fiscal year 2023, breaking down its financial performance over the latest quarter and the full 12-month period. The report includes numerous tidbits about the company’s PlayStation division, such as the fact that PlayStation Network tallied 118 million Monthly Active Users in Q3 2023.

PSN’s Monthly Active Users can be found on page 10 of Sony’s Consolidated Financial Results document for Q4 2023. While 118 million is a drop from the 123 million MAUs that Sony had in Q3, it shows year-over-year growth from the 108 million that it had in Q4 2022.



Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony describes Monthly Active Users as “an estimated total number of unique accounts that played games or used services on the PlayStation™Network during the last month of the quarter and is based on company research…”

Sony’s increase in PlayStation Network MAUs is consistent with the increase in PS5 console sales that the company saw during the fiscal year. To keep up with the latest business news at PlayStation, stick with us here on Shacknews.