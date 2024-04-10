Vampire Survivors is coming to PlayStation in summer 2024 & getting Contra DLC Poncle announced that the Vampire Survivor: Operation Guns DLC is coming in May while the main game will hit PlayStation consoles sometime this summer.

Vampire Survivors has been indie hit on mobile devices, PC, and several consoles for quite a while now, but it had yet to make it to PlayStation 4 or 5. That’s changing this summer 2024. Not only did developer Poncle announce that Vampire Survivors is coming to PS4 and PS5, but the game is also getting Contra DLC. Dubbed Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns, this update will bring the main two Contra characters to the game, as well as Brad Fang from Contra: Hard Corps, and that’s coming to all available versions of the game in May 2024.

Poncle announced Vampire Survivors on PS4 and PS5, as well as the Contra DLC, during the Triple-I Initiative 2024 showcase on April 10, 2024. There, we learned that the base game will come to PlayStation consoles sometime this summer, though no official release date was dropped at this time. Coming sooner than that, however, is the release of Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns DLC, which launches on May 9, 2024. This will feature new playable characters Bill Rizer and Lance Bean from throughout the series, Brad Fang form Contra: Hard Corps, several other characters, 25 new weapons, and two new maps. More details can be found on the DLC’s steam page.

Both these announcements are pretty huge for the beloved Vampire Survivors. The game has been out since 2021, appearing first on mobile devices, PC, and Xbox, before branching out to other consoles. PlayStation was the last place it hadn’t reached. The game has seen plenty of DLC, including free content as well, and has even been greenlit for an animated series. With it coming to PlayStation 4 and 5, it has truly reached all corners of the modern gaming space, and the substantial Contra DLC looks like it will bring tons of fun content to explore as well.

A wide variety of characters from across the Contra series are coming to Vampire Survivors in Operation Guns, including the impeccable Brad Fang from Hard Corps.

With Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns set for May and the PlayStation release coming later this summer, stay tuned for more news and updates on the Vampire Survivors topic.