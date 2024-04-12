The Sea of Thieves PS5 Closed Beta starts today for pre-order players PlayStation 5 players that have pre-ordered Sea of Thieves will be able to dip their toes into its vast waters throughout this weekend.

Rare and Xbox Game Studios are finally bringing Sea of Thieves over to PlayStation after several years, and that begins with a Closed Beta this weekend for PS5 pre-order players. Rare is still working out some kinks on the final release and is giving players an opportunity to help them along. The PlayStation 5 Closed Beta for Sea of Thieves has started today and will run through the coming weekend.

Rare announced the opening of its PS5 Closed Beta via the Sea of Thieves X/Twitter this week. It’s going on now as of April 12 and will run until April 15, 2024 at 9 a.m. UTC / 2 a.m. PT / 5 a.m. ET. You can gain access to the Sea of Thieves PS5 Closed Beta by pre-ordering the game on that platform. It may be a little bit difficult to get in at times, as Rare has shared that a massive amount of players are pushing its servers to the limit, but they’ll be working on that throughout the weekend to try to ensure that everyone who wants to play will be able to.

Players that jump into the Sea of Thieves PS5 Closed Beta will receive bonus rewards for the full game, including sails and a title.

Source: Rare

Sea of Thieves releasing on new platforms has been a long time coming. The game has spent years on Xbox and PC and amassed a healthy variety of content as it went, including krakens, megalodons, pirate quests and adventures, and even some Pirates of the Caribbean crossover content. Sea of Thieves was one of several Xbox Game Studios titles that were given PlayStation 5 release dates earlier this year, including alongside Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, and Grounded.

With Sea of Thieves set to officially launch on April 30, check out the Closed Beta this weekend if you pre-ordered, and stay tuned for more Sea of Thieves news and coverage right here at Shacknews.