Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves, Grounded & Pentiment get release dates on PS5 Pentiment will hit PS5 this February, Hi-Fi Rush will arrive in March, and Grounded and Sea of Thieves will both come to the platform in April.

After plenty of teasing over the last week from Xbox, we finally know more about the games coming to other platforms. Specifically, this time we learned Hi-Fi Rush from Tango Gameworks, Sea of Thieves from Rare, and Grounded and Pentiment from Obsidian Entertainment are officially coming to the PlayStation 5. We even got release dates for all four games, spread out across this spring 2024.

Xbox announced these games for PlayStation 5 alongside their release dates in an Xbox Wire post this week. This follows a “business update” last week in which Phil Spencer teased exactly “four games” in the Xbox Game Studios catalogue that were coming to other platforms in the near future, but he wouldn’t say what they were at the time. Now we know Pentiment will launch on PS5 on February 22, Hi-Fi Rush will launch on March 19, Grounded will be coming on April 16, and Sea of Thieves will launch on the platform on April 30.

Hi-Fi Rush was a surprise hit in the Xbox catalogue in 2023. Now it's coming to PS5.

Source: Xbox

With these games now revealed, we know exactly what Phil Spencer was talking about at the Xbox business update last week. It’s kind of odd that the business update launched so impromptu to explain the situation on Xbox games coming to other platforms, but at least fans will be able to play these quality titles in more places. We also learned today that Grounded and Pentiment are coming to Nintendo Switch on the same days they hit PS5. It’s not part of the four games, but Rare and Nintendo also announced a nice collection of classic Rare titles coming to the Nintendo Switch Online gaming libraries.

With PS5 release dates set on each of these Xbox games, we’ll look forward to seeing updates on them leading up to their launches. Stay tuned for more details here at Shacknews.