Killer Instinct comes to Nintendo Switch Online alongside other Rare classics R.C. Pro-Am, Snake Rattle 'n' Roll, Battletoads in Battlemaniacs, and Blast Corps join Killer Intinct in a wave of Rare titles on Nintendo Switch Online.

It’s a good day to be a classic Rare games fan on Nintendo Switch. Nintendo and Xbox have released a wealth of classic titles on Nintendo Switch Online’s classic gaming libraries. The biggest among them is the original Killer Instinct. However, it’s also joined by R.C. Pro-Am, Snake Rattle 'n' Roll, Battletoads in Battlemaniacs, and Blast Corps. All of these games are available as of today with a Nintendo Switch Online or + Expansion Pass subscription.

Nintendo announced the wave of Rare classic games for its Nintendo Switch Online game libraries via the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase this week. As of today, Killer Instinct and Battletoads in Battlemaniacs join the Super Nintendo Online program. Meanwhile, R.C. Pro-Am and Snake Rattle 'n' Roll join the NES library. These can all be played at no additional cost if you have an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription. Finally, if you happen to have the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass upgrade, you can check out Blast Corps in the N64 Online library.

R.C. Pro-Am, Snake Rattle 'n' Roll, Battletoads in Battlemaniacs, and Killer Instinct join regular Nintendo Switch Online libraries while + Expansion Pass subscribers get Blast Corps.

Source: Nintendo

This could be said to be a big part of the recent partnerships and business by Microsoft, considering Rare is now an Xbox Game Studio. Recently, Phil Spencer revealed that a few Xbox games are heading to other platforms. We then saw Pentiment and Grounded announced for Switch as part of the Nintendo Direct. These Rare games likely aren’t included in the bunch, but it’s still a healthy influx of Xbox owned IP.

Nonetheless, fans will probably be delighted to explore Killer Instinct and Blast Corps alongside the other Rare classics. Stay tuned for more news on Xbox Game Studios releases on other platforms.