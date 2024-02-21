New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Grounded and Pentiment are coming to Switch

Obsidian's Pentiment and Grounded are two of the four Xbox games coming to Switch.
1

After immense speculation over the past few weeks, Nintendo has announced that Grounded and Pentiment will be coming to the Nintendo Switch. Pentiment launches tomorrow and Grounded will arrive on April 16.

Grounded and Pentiment’s Nintendo Switch launch was revealed during the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase this morning. Both developed by Obsidian Entertainment, Grounded and Pentiment were previously exclusive to Xbox and PC.

Characters in a boat atop water

Source: Xbox Game Studios

We now know that Grounded and Pentiment are two of four Xbox titles that will be coming to other consoles, as Phil Spencer announced during a recent business update.

