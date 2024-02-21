Watch the Nintendo Direct February 2024 Partner Showcase here Today's Nintendo Direct will focus on the company's partners and will last for 25 minutes. 1234567890

Today is the day where Nintendo spends some time showcasing titles coming to the Nintendo Switch console in the first half of the year. If you want to see what’s coming to the console-handheld hybrid, then you can watch the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase below!

Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase – February 21, 2024

The Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase is scheduled to launch on February 21, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET. The video should be available on-demand, which means it won’t be livestreamed and you can watch it in any order you want! Take a look at the embedded content below to see what’s revealed.

A #NintendoDirect: Partner Showcase is coming! Watch on-demand via YouTube on 2/21 at 6am PT for around 25 mins of info focused on #NintendoSwitch games coming in the first half of 2024 from our publishing and development partners.

This video will be 25 minutes of non-stop goodness that focuses on Nintendo’s publishing and development partners. Exactly what will be in this video is anyone’s guess. However, there are some elements in the industry that are aligning which may give an insight into what you can expect. Recently, Phil Spencer revealed that four Xbox games are coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5. What these games are is anyone’s guess, but two are “community driven”. Given that today’s video is about Nintendo’s partners, it could be here where we find out what those games are.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on today’s Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase and reporting on all the exciting announcements made therein. Swing by our Nintendo Switch page for a look at the announcements along with additional information. There’s also our NTDOY page for the business and financial side of Nintendo.