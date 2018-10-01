Why is Nintendo's stock (NTDOY) dropping this month?
We are back with a technical take on why Nintendo's stock is dropping today.
The most recent quarter for Nintendo was a mixed bag for investors. Please take a look at our breakdown of the Big N's financial results.
Nintendo Switch Lite was announced earlier this week, but the company's own full-year Switch unit guidance doesn't account for the new device's sales. Yet!
Nintendo President Furukawa explained a new way to look at software attach rates on their hybrid handheld console at a recent financial presentation.
Nintendo shareholders were met with some bad news this morning as the Big N provided weak sales expectations for their Switch hybrid handheld console device.
Nintendo investors finally have some signs of hope in the company's stock chart as an actionable monthly buy signal has appeared.
Nintendo announced a new share repurchase program today in Japan. Find out more about the $300 million buy back.
Nintendo's stock jumped over 4% in fifteen minutes in afternoon trading. Apparently someone thinks the stock is a buy.
Nintendo's latest earnings release is out and there is a lot of information to dig through, including lower Switch sales guidance.
The stock market is heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, and Shacknews has some key levels to watch in your favorite video game and tech stocks.