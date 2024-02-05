New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom tops 20 million units sold

Sales of the latest entry in the Zelda franchise are skyrocketing like a dragon out of the Depths.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
2

Nintendo is out with its Q3 2024 earnings release, and the results are full of interesting highlights from the holiday quarter. One news item of note is that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has passed 20 million units sold since launch.

Screenshot of Nintendo Investor Relations website showing the bottom three best-selling games in the history of the Nintendo Switch platform.

Source: Nintendo Investor Relations 'Top Selling Title Sales Units'

The company noted the milestone reporting Tears of the Kingdom sold 20.28 million units since its launch, That puts the game at #9 on the Switch overall unit sales chart. In between Super Mario Party at 20.34 million units sold and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe at 17.20 million lifetime sales. Tears of the Kingdom's predecessor, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has sold 31.61 million units since it simultaneously shipped with the Nintendo Switch way back in March of 2017. 

Tears of the Kingdom won several Shacknews Awards last year and also took home the spot of Game of the Year 2023. Keep it locked on Shacknews for even more news from today's Nintendo earnings release.

