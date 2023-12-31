Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

All of the votes have been tallied, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the Shacknews Game of the Year 2023.

Check out our extensive review of Tears of the Kingdom to read more about this fantastic game. For the first time ever, Shacknews counted down the Top 23 Games of the Year, so be sure to check out all the great games that made the cut this year. Congratulations to Nintendo on securing yet another Shacknews Game of the Year win. The Nintendo Switch era began with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild winning Shacknews GOTY 2017, and today's win for Tears of the Kingdom certainly bookends a tremendous run for the hybrid handheld console.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is available on the Nintendo Switch platform.

Be sure to read over the rest of the Shacknews Awards in our Year of the Games: 2023 feature.