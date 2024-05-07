Nintendo (NTDOY) earnings forecast knocks down expected FY25 dividend payout by 38% Nintendo's dividend payout for the upcoming fiscal year is expected to be considerably lower than previously thought.

Nintendo (NTDOY) wrapped up its 2024 fiscal year with the release of a comprehensive earnings report that details its business performance over the past 12 months. The report also revealed Nintendo’s expectations for the forthcoming quarter. The company is expecting a significant drop in annual revenue in FY25, and its dividend payout is expected to decrease accordingly.

Nintendo shared its FY24 earnings report early this morning. Under the “Consolidated Financial Forecast” section of the report, the Switch maker announces that it’s expecting a 19.3 percent drop in revenue for FY25. With that, the dividend payout for next year is expected to fall by 38 percent.



Source: Nintendo

As described by Empower, dividend payout “represents the percent of the company's net income it pays out to its shareholders.” The 2025 fiscal year is shaping up to be an interesting one for Nintendo. It’ll likely be the final one of the Switch’s lifespan, as Nintendo has finally confirmed that it will reveal the successor to its hybrid console before the fiscal year ends.

Nintendo's latest earnings report also showed that mobile/IP-related income was up more than 80 percent thanks to the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie.