Nintendo (NTDOY) earnings forecast knocks down expected FY25 dividend payout by 38%

Nintendo's dividend payout for the upcoming fiscal year is expected to be considerably lower than previously thought.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
Nintendo (NTDOY) wrapped up its 2024 fiscal year with the release of a comprehensive earnings report that details its business performance over the past 12 months. The report also revealed Nintendo’s expectations for the forthcoming quarter. The company is expecting a significant drop in annual revenue in FY25, and its dividend payout is expected to decrease accordingly.

Nintendo shared its FY24 earnings report early this morning. Under the “Consolidated Financial Forecast” section of the report, the Switch maker announces that it’s expecting a 19.3 percent drop in revenue for FY25. With that, the dividend payout for next year is expected to fall by 38 percent.

A red Nintendo Switch docked on a shelf.

Source: Nintendo

As described by Empower, dividend payout “represents the percent of the company's net income it pays out to its shareholders.” The 2025 fiscal year is shaping up to be an interesting one for Nintendo. It’ll likely be the final one of the Switch’s lifespan, as Nintendo has finally confirmed that it will reveal the successor to its hybrid console before the fiscal year ends.

Nintendo’s latest earnings report also showed that mobile/IP-related income was up more than 80 percent thanks to the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. For more on Nintendo and other financial news in the games industry, stick with Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

