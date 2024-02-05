Super Mario Bros. Wonder has sold nearly 12 million units since launch Super Mario Bros. Wonder recorded elephant-sized sales for Nintendo's latest fiscal quarter.

Nintendo has reported in with its earnings results for Q3 2024. As expected, many of the company's first-party titles sold well over the holiday season. Among the standouts was Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which came out swinging over the course of just a few months on the market. Since its release in October, the latest mainline 2D Mario platformer has sold nearly 12 million units.



Source: Nintendo

According to the Nintendo Q3 2024 Financial Results Explanatory Material, Super Mario Bros. Wonder has sold 11.96 million units since its October 20, 2023 launch date. In just a few short months, it has already surpassed the lifetime sales of Splatoon 3 and is rapidly catching up to Mario Party Superstars, Nintendo Switch Sports, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury. It has also nearly quadrupled the sales of two other big 2023 Nintendo releases: Pikmin 4 and Super Mario RPG. Wonder's sales are even more impressive given its competition, releasing head-to-head with PlayStation's Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and on the same week as multi-platform Sonic Superstars.

"Regarding the Nintendo Switch business during the nine months ended December 31, 2023, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the first entirely new installment in the side-scrolling Super Mario Bros. series in almost 11 years, saw a solid start with sales of 11.96 million units," reads the Nintendo Q3 2024 earnings release.

In addition to scoring a rare 10 from our official review, Super Mario Bros. Wonder finished high on the Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 list and took home several honors. Nintendo is also celebrating the sales for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Pikmin 4, and the continued sales effect from the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. There's much more news coming out of the latest Nintendo quarterly earnings. Keep it on Shacknews as we continue to break them down.