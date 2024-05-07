New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nintendo expects to sell 13.5 million console hardware units in FY25

Nintendo is only expecting a 14.5 percent drop in Switch sales this fiscal year.
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
2

Nintendo’s 2024 fiscal year earnings report revealed a slew of interesting information about the video game company, including its expectations for hardware sales this year. Despite the fact that this is most likely the final year of the Switch’s lifespan, Nintendo is still expecting to sell 13.5 million console hardware units during the period.

Nintendo provided a sales forecast on page 8 of its latest earnings report. The company behind the Mario and Zelda franchises is forecasting 13.5 million console hardware unit sales in FY25, which would be a modest 14 percent drop from the 15.7 million units it sold in FY24.

A Switch OLED with white Joy-Cons.

Source: Nintendo

This figure is fascinating when you consider that Nintendo also confirmed it will announce its next console before the end of the financial year. There’s no indication on when such console will release, and this information has led to more speculation about when the Switch successor will launch, or if Nintendo has plans to release other hardware between now and then.

As for what’s next, Nintendo announced that it’ll be holding a Direct in June, but there won’t be any mention of its next console there. Stay right here on Shacknews for the latest updates in the world of Nintendo.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

