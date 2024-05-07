Nintendo expects to sell 13.5 million console hardware units in FY25 Nintendo is only expecting a 14.5 percent drop in Switch sales this fiscal year.

Nintendo’s 2024 fiscal year earnings report revealed a slew of interesting information about the video game company, including its expectations for hardware sales this year. Despite the fact that this is most likely the final year of the Switch’s lifespan, Nintendo is still expecting to sell 13.5 million console hardware units during the period.

Nintendo provided a sales forecast on page 8 of its latest earnings report. The company behind the Mario and Zelda franchises is forecasting 13.5 million console hardware unit sales in FY25, which would be a modest 14 percent drop from the 15.7 million units it sold in FY24.



Source: Nintendo

This figure is fascinating when you consider that Nintendo also confirmed it will announce its next console before the end of the financial year. There’s no indication on when such console will release, and this information has led to more speculation about when the Switch successor will launch, or if Nintendo has plans to release other hardware between now and then.

As for what’s next, Nintendo announced that it’ll be holding a Direct in June, but there won’t be any mention of its next console there. Stay right here on Shacknews for the latest updates in the world of Nintendo.