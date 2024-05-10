Shack Together 014 - Rabbit R1 Review, HLTB Star Wars, iPads, NTDOY Earnings, Feat. Ozzie Mejia

Another episode of Shack Together, the Shacknews video games podcast where we celebrate May the 4th a week late because I forgot about it last week. Fronted by our host Asif Khan, myself Joe Stasio, and Senior Editor Ozzie Mejia, we dive into a fun new segment entitled How Long 2D2 where the crew tries to guess how long Star Wars video games take to complete. We also discuss the latest stories from the past week in our Story Time segment, featuring reviews of games like Heading Out, Indika, Surmount, the new Razer Viper V3 Pro mouse, and the 1.0 release of V Rising.

In addition, we touch on the latest major news such as Microsoft’s shut down of Arkane Austin and Tango Gameworks, Hades 2 Early Access, Apple's newly announced iPad models, Nintendo’s latest fiscal reports, and some actually legitimate news about the Switch successor. Plus, we take a look at last week’s Shack Chat, involving the community chiming in on which developer they’d like to see make a Star Wars game. As always, thanks for listening and enjoy!

