Digital sales accounted for 50.2% of Nintendo FY24 software revenue

For people of a certain age, Nintendo consoles and physical media felt like they went hand-in-hand. What's a Nintendo system without a cartridge? With that said, Nintendo continues to step forward into the modern world, revealing during its 2024 fiscal year earnings report that digital media sales have increased considerably and made up 50.2 percent of the company's software revenue.

"Turning to the digital business for our dedicated video game platform, downloadable versions of packaged software and add-on content for Nintendo Switch sold well, and revenue related to Nintendo Switch Online also increased," reads the Nintendo FY 2024 earnings report. "Digital sales reached 443.3 billion yen (an increase of 9.4% year-on-year), helped also by the depreciation of the yen."

The Nintendo FY 2024 Financial Results Explanatory Material illustrates an interesting breakdown of the company's digital sales numbers. The Digital Sales Indicators slide shows the 50.2 percent figure, as well as the noticeable increase in overall digital sales. This includes Nintendo Switch Online titles, download-only software, and add-on content. While add-on content isn't broken down into specific titles, it's reasonable to make a connection to the ongoing Mario Movie effect on titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which only recently wrapped up deployment of its Booster Course DLC tracks.

