Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass Wave 6 tracks & release date revealed The final wave of the 48-track Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course DLC is coming next week.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass DLC has added a ton of tracks and content to the game since it first came out, but the final wave of this DLC series is nearly upon us. Nintendo has revealed Wave 6 of the Booster Course Pass, as well as a release date for it. Later this November, we’ll be able to race another set of eight new courses that will be available to Booster Course Pass DLC holders and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass subscribers with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game.

Nintendo shared the details of the upcoming Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass Wave 6 tracks in a post on the official Nintendo Twitter this week. The new wave is set to launch on November 9, 2023. In this coming wave will be the following tracks:

Bowser Castle 3 (SNES)

Daisy Circuit (Wii)

DK Mountain (GCN)

Madrid Drive (Tour)

Piranha Plant Cove (Tour)

Rainbow Road (Wii)

Rome Avanti (Tour)

Rosalina’s Ice World (3DS)

Wave 6 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass will be launching on November 9, 2023, rounding out the series of DLC for the game.

Source: Nintendo

This Wave 6 offering will make the last planned DLC of the current Booster Course Pass DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. This will also round out the 48 new tracks added to the game, making for a massive amount of new content for racers to explore. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has been kicking around for a long time, having launched in 2014. The Booster Course Pass, meanwhile, was revealed in February 2022 and has been bringing new tracks to the game since.

It's anybody’s guess what comes next since Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass DLC will be completed next week. Will we finally see the move to a new racing entry from Nintendo? Stay tuned as we watch for new details, right here at Shacknews.