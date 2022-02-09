48 remastered courses coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe via Booster Course Pass The courses will be released in waves, with the first batch available on March 18.

Good news for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fans was shared during today’s Nintendo Direct. Not only is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe getting more courses, it’s getting a whopping 48 remastered courses to be exact!

The courses are being added in the form of paid DLC priced at $24.99 (USD), referred to as the Booster Course Pass, and will also be available as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

You won’t get all 48 courses at once, but rather Nintendo will be releasing sets of 8 courses at a time in waves, with 6 waves planned in total. The first wave will be available starting March 18, 2022, and the final wave will be released by the end of 2023.

The Booster Course Pass for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will release in waves, with Wave 1 available starting March 18, 2022.

Some of the courses being released as part of Wave 1 include Coconut Mall from Mario Kart Wii, Choco Mountain from Mario Kart 64, and Tokyo Blur from Mario Kart Tour.

If you’re excited for these courses, and others to be added as part of the Booster Course Pass, it’s worth noting that pre-orders begin today, February 9, on the Nintendo eShop.

And as mentioned above, if you don’t want to shell out $24.99 (USD) for the Booster Course Pass you can also enjoy the DLC as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack which is a subscription service priced at $49.99 (USD) per year for individual, and $79.99 (USD) per year for families.

