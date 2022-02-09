Nintendo Direct February 2022: All announcements, trailers, & reveals
Did you miss the Nintendo Direct February 2022 presentation? We've got all of the details and reveals from the livestream gathered here for you.
We’re well into 2022 at this point and Nintendo finally blessed with a Nintendo Direct full of games that are set to launch in the first half of the year. There were a lot of announcements, reveals, and surprises during the Nintendo Direct. If you missed out on any of it, no worries. We’ve got it all gathered for you here. Check it out!
Update (2/9/2022 @ 3:02 p.m. PT): This article is now complete with all announcements, trailers, and reveals
The Nintendo Direct February 2022 presentation took place on the Nintendo YouTube and Twitch on February 9, 2022. We got all sorts of wonderful reveals, including a new Mario Strikers game, more details on Splatoon 3, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, and more. You can watch the presentation in its entirety below.
Want to see all of what you missed? Then check out the full rundown of game announcements, trailers, stories, and reveals below:
Announcements
These are the biggest game reveals and announcements that took place during the Nintendo Direct February 2022 presentation:
- Mario Strikers Battle League announced for Nintendo Switch
- Splatoon 3 Salmon Run: Next Wave mode revealed
- Turn Kirby into Carby in Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- MLB: The Show 22 slides onto Nintendo Switch this April
- Nintendo Switch Sports is the spiritual successor to Wii Sports
- Nintendo Switch Online adds Mother and Earthbound today
- Metroid Dread update brings Dread and Rookie difficulty modes
- 48 remastered courses coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe via Booster Course Pass
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 arrives this September
Trailers
These are all of the trailers that were shown during the Nintendo Direct February 2022 presentation:
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
Mario Strikers: Battle League
Splatoon 3 Salmon Run Next Wave Mode
No Man's Sky coming to Nintendo Switch
Front Mission 1st: Remake
Kirby and the Forgotten Land Mouthful Mode Reveal and CARBY!
Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition
Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series
Live A Live on Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch Sports
Triangle Strtegy Final Trailer
Portal: Companion Collection on Switch
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Metroid Dread: Dread Mode & Rookie Mode Update
