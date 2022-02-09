Nintendo Direct February 2022: All announcements, trailers, & reveals Did you miss the Nintendo Direct February 2022 presentation? We've got all of the details and reveals from the livestream gathered here for you.

We’re well into 2022 at this point and Nintendo finally blessed with a Nintendo Direct full of games that are set to launch in the first half of the year. There were a lot of announcements, reveals, and surprises during the Nintendo Direct. If you missed out on any of it, no worries. We’ve got it all gathered for you here. Check it out!

Update (2/9/2022 @ 3:02 p.m. PT): This article is now complete with all announcements, trailers, and reveals

The Nintendo Direct February 2022 presentation took place on the Nintendo YouTube and Twitch on February 9, 2022. We got all sorts of wonderful reveals, including a new Mario Strikers game, more details on Splatoon 3, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, and more. You can watch the presentation in its entirety below.

Want to see all of what you missed? Then check out the full rundown of game announcements, trailers, stories, and reveals below:

Announcements

These are the biggest game reveals and announcements that took place during the Nintendo Direct February 2022 presentation:

Trailers

These are all of the trailers that were shown during the Nintendo Direct February 2022 presentation:

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Mario Strikers: Battle League

Splatoon 3 Salmon Run Next Wave Mode

No Man's Sky coming to Nintendo Switch

Front Mission 1st: Remake

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Mouthful Mode Reveal and CARBY!

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series

Live A Live on Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Sports

Triangle Strtegy Final Trailer

Portal: Companion Collection on Switch

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Metroid Dread: Dread Mode & Rookie Mode Update

