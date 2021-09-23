New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack will add N64 & Genesis libraries in October

In late October, Nintendo Switch Online will be adding a premium expansion to Nintendo Switch Online memberships.
TJ Denzer
1

Nintendo Switch Online has offered players a way to play online and explore classic libraries of Nintendo games. Now, players are about to get a huge addition to their membership with an expansion coming to Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions. It will cost a little extra, but the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack will bring Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games to the Switch Online library in late October.

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack was revealed during the Nintendo Direct presentation on September 23, 2021. It’s currently slated to arrive sometime in late October.

This story is still developing…

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola