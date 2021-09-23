Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack will add N64 & Genesis libraries in October In late October, Nintendo Switch Online will be adding a premium expansion to Nintendo Switch Online memberships.

Nintendo Switch Online has offered players a way to play online and explore classic libraries of Nintendo games. Now, players are about to get a huge addition to their membership with an expansion coming to Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions. It will cost a little extra, but the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack will bring Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games to the Switch Online library in late October.

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack was revealed during the Nintendo Direct presentation on September 23, 2021. It’s currently slated to arrive sometime in late October.

Play a selection of Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis games with #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack!



This new membership plan launches late October and includes all features of the base Nintendo Switch Online membership. Details on pricing, timing, and more will be shared soon. pic.twitter.com/BMArRe5Vg6 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 23, 2021

This story is still developing…