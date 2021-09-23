Watch the September 2021 Nintendo Direct here Here's how you can watch the September 23, 2021 Nintendo Direct.

Nintendo dropped a surprise when it announced it would be holding a Nintendo Direct this week. Nintendo typically holds a Direct in September, where it highlights the releases for the remainder of the year and beyond. That tradition will continue, as a Nintendo Direct is scheduled to go down in just a handful of hours. Let’s jump into how you can view the September 2021 Nintendo Direct.

The September 2021 Nintendo Direct will take place today, September 23, at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. The Direct will be streamed live on the Nintendo YouTube channel. If you don’t feel like leaving our site, you can catch the broadcast using the video embed above. Nintendo has already stated that the Direct will run for roughly 40 minutes.

As for what to expect during the Nintendo Direct, the company clued us in when it first announced the showcase. Nintendo stated that the Direct will consist “of information focused mainly on Nintendo Switch games launching this winter.” With that, we’ll likely learn more about the titles that will round out Nintendo’s 2021 offerings following the launch of Metroid Dread this October. It’s also likely that we’ll learn more about the Switch OLED Model, which will also be released in October.

Many have speculated that we will also get the reveal of the next and final DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. There’s one spot left on Fighters Pass Vol. 2, and it’s a fair possibility that we will get that spot filled during the Nintendo Direct.

If you’re not able to watch today’s Nintendo Direct showcase - no need to fear. We here at Shacknews will be covering all of the news out of the event in order to keep you caught up.