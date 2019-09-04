Watch Sakurai's first look at Smash Ultimate DLC Fighter Terry Bogard
Check out the official Nintendo reveal of Terry Bogard as Sakurai guides us through this new DLC fighter's moves.
Smash Ultimate fans can look forward to some details about the next DLC fighter, Terry Bogard.
Hey listen up, Xbox. If you want us to talk about all the cool things you're doing, then be cooler than Nintendo.
Hang out with all your friends (and we mean all of them) as you explore your new island life.
The classic Wii RPG Xenoblade gets a facelift for Nintendo Switch and will arrive on shelves sometime in 2020.
The hit Tetris battle royale game gets a huge new update tomorrow, including some new features and modes.
The follow up to Secret of Mana that was never released in the West is coming to the Switch in an all-new remake due next year.
Hang out with your Pokemon at camp and cook some tasty curry with your favorite monsters in the new games.
Hi-Rez Studios has been working on a new IP called Rogue Company, and the game was confirmed to be coming to Nintendo Switch in 2020.
Sharpen your light saber (or whatever) and prepare to take up the mantle of Jedi in a PC-gaming classic, new for Nintendo Switch later this month.