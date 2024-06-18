The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom revealed for September 2024 In this new original title, we'll be playing as Zelda and using the Tri Rod to save Link in a brand new adventure.

Today’s Nintendo Direct included a very surprising reveal for the Legend of Zelda series. Echoes of Wisdom was revealed during the presentation, and it’s got quite an interesting angle on it. For one of the first times ever, we’ll be playing as Zelda as we engage in an adventure to save Link and the land of Hyrule from a new mysterious evil.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom was revealed during the Nintendo Direct June 2024 presentation. It will be coming out on September 26, 2024, and will be coming alongside a special edition Nintendo Switch Lite based on the game. Playing as Zelda, we’ll be utilizing the powers of the Tri Rod to create echoes from the items, friends, and enemies throughout the world so Zelda can utilize them for her own purposes.

With a release date for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom set, stay tuned for new info as it drops later this year. Be sure to check out our other Nintendo Direct coverage as well.