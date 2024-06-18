New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Watch the June 2024 Nintendo Direct here

Here's how you can watch to the June 2024 Nintendo Direct livestream.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
5

Today, Nintendo will hold its highly-anticipated summer Direct, featuring 40 minutes of reveals for games coming to the Switch in 2024. It’s likely one you won’t want to miss, so you can watch the June 2024 Nintendo Direct here.

Watch the June 2024 Nintendo Direct

The June 2024 Nintendo Direct will take place today at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET. It’ll be streamed on the Nintendo YouTube and Twitch channels. You can also watch it using the video embed above.

There’s no telling what will be shown during today’s Nintendo Direct, but we do know one thing that won’t be there. Nintendo has confirmed that the showcase will have no mention of the Switch’s successor.

That’s how you can watch the June 2024 Nintendo Direct. As always, stay right here on Shacknews for all your Nintendo News.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    June 18, 2024 6:00 AM

    • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 18, 2024 7:13 AM

      Mario & Luigi Brothership looks fun.

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 18, 2024 7:18 AM

      DKC Returns HD!!!

      Hell yeah, likely buy

    • AllYourBase legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 18, 2024 7:19 AM

      lmao what the fuck is Denpa Men

    • Proximate Cause
      reply
      June 18, 2024 7:23 AM

      Looking forward to the Dragon Quest HD-2D games.

    • Proximate Cause
      reply
      June 18, 2024 7:27 AM

      Haha an actual Zelda game.

    • AllYourBase legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 18, 2024 7:28 AM

      oh shit playable zelda!

    • fleabug legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 18, 2024 7:29 AM

      Wooo new Zelda but in that engine from the Links Awakening reboot that only runs at 28FPS. :(

    • DeBurgo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 18, 2024 7:30 AM

      why isn't this thread more active? this is the most incredible nintendo direct in a while.

      new(ish) sakaguchi game, DQI-III remake, Zero Mission and Four Swords game, new Mario and Luigi Superstar Saga game, DKC Returns HD remake, new Zelda game where you play Zelda in the Link's Awakening remake style... and I'm definitely forgetting shit.

      and it's not even over!!

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 18, 2024 7:33 AM

        You do enough “here’s seventeen farming simulations” and no MP4 news and people just pick up the highlights later

        • metralgia legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          June 18, 2024 7:34 AM

          Yep.

        • DeBurgo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          June 18, 2024 7:36 AM

          yeah well that hasn't been most of this direct so far

          The worst thing I can say about it is that it's a lot of remakes but they're rounding out huge gaps in the catalog I think a lot of people have (like I think a lot of people missed DKC returns and Luigi's Mansion 2)

        • icecreambus legacy 10 years
          reply
          June 18, 2024 7:36 AM

          Oooo a HOBBIT farming simulator now!

      • johnhead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 18, 2024 7:35 AM

        dont care. MP4 news or go away. dont want to play games on 10 year old hardware

      • MrLobo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 18, 2024 7:36 AM

        It's early in the day.

        Nintendo missed all the gaming hype cycle by scheduling this a few weeks after Summer Game Fest.

        There wasn't much hype from leakers to drive interest.

      • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 18, 2024 7:36 AM

        Yeah this is great so far. I'm not 100% sold on new Zelda game though.

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 18, 2024 7:36 AM

      As investigations¡!!!!!!!!!?!!!

