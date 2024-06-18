Watch the June 2024 Nintendo Direct here Here's how you can watch to the June 2024 Nintendo Direct livestream.

Today, Nintendo will hold its highly-anticipated summer Direct, featuring 40 minutes of reveals for games coming to the Switch in 2024. It’s likely one you won’t want to miss, so you can watch the June 2024 Nintendo Direct here.

Watch the June 2024 Nintendo Direct

The June 2024 Nintendo Direct will take place today at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET. It’ll be streamed on the Nintendo YouTube and Twitch channels. You can also watch it using the video embed above.

There’s no telling what will be shown during today’s Nintendo Direct, but we do know one thing that won’t be there. Nintendo has confirmed that the showcase will have no mention of the Switch’s successor.

That’s how you can watch the June 2024 Nintendo Direct. As always, stay right here on Shacknews for all your Nintendo News.