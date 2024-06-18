New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond gets gameplay trailer and 2025 release window

Nintendo has provided a fresh look at Metroid Prime 4, and it's out next year.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
1

After several years of no updates, Nintendo has properly re-revealed Metroid Prime 4. Now titled Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, the next game in the beloved series is slated for a 2025 release. Nintendo provided the first look at gameplay during its June 2024 Direct.

The gameplay trailer for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond showed off first-person action and a handful of Samus’ unique abilities.

Metroid Prime 4 was announced all the way back in 2017, just months after the Switch was released. In 2019, Nintendo announced that the game would be restarting development under a new studio. It’s been dead silent in the half-decade since, but it looks like Metroid Prime 4 is finally entering the final stretch of development.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will arrive in 2025. Until then, the rest of 2024 is packed with recently announced games like Mario & Luigi: Brothership and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

