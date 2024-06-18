Metroid Prime 4: Beyond gets gameplay trailer and 2025 release window Nintendo has provided a fresh look at Metroid Prime 4, and it's out next year.

After several years of no updates, Nintendo has properly re-revealed Metroid Prime 4. Now titled Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, the next game in the beloved series is slated for a 2025 release. Nintendo provided the first look at gameplay during its June 2024 Direct.

The gameplay trailer for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond showed off first-person action and a handful of Samus’ unique abilities.

Metroid Prime 4 was announced all the way back in 2017, just months after the Switch was released. In 2019, Nintendo announced that the game would be restarting development under a new studio. It’s been dead silent in the half-decade since, but it looks like Metroid Prime 4 is finally entering the final stretch of development.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will arrive in 2025. Until then, the rest of 2024 is packed with recently announced games like Mario & Luigi: Brothership and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.