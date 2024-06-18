New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Mario & Luigi: Brothership announced for November

It'll be the first new Mario & Luigi game in nearly 9 years.
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
The latest Nintendo Direct kicked off with the reveal of Mario & Luigi: Brothership. It’s the first new entry in the series since 2015, and it’s set to launch later this year on November 7.

The first trailer for Mario & Luigi: Brothership introduces us to the latest sibling adventure.

Stay right here on Shacknews for more news out of today's Nintendo Direct.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time.

