Mario & Luigi: Brothership announced for November
It'll be the first new Mario & Luigi game in nearly 9 years.
The latest Nintendo Direct kicked off with the reveal of Mario & Luigi: Brothership. It’s the first new entry in the series since 2015, and it’s set to launch later this year on November 7.
The first trailer for Mario & Luigi: Brothership introduces us to the latest sibling adventure.
