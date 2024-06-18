Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake gets November Release date, 1 & 2 HD-2D confirmed The first two games of the Dragon Quest Erdrick trilogy are getting their own remakes in 2025.

We finally got a wealth of fresh new information about the previously Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake from Square Enix this week. That included getting a confirmed release date that will see the game launch in November 2024. However, that wasn’t all. We also learned that Dragon Quest 1 HD-2D Remake and Dragon Quest 2 HD-2D Remake are also on the way in 2025.

The new details for the Dragon Quest HD-2D Erdrick Trilogy were revealed during the Nintendo Direct June 2024 presentation. It was there that we got a fresh look at battles and questing in the revamped game. We also got a November 14, 2024 release date on Nintendo Switch. Perhaps just importantly, we learned that more Dragon Quest HD-2D goodness is on the way with the first two games getting their own remakes planned for release in 2025.

With so much revealed, we’ll look forward to Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake in November. Stay tuned more more details as they drop, and more info on the first two games in the coming year. Be sure to check out our other Nintendo Direct coverage as well.