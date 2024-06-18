Super Mario Party Jamboree comes to Switch this October The new Mario Party will feature 110 minigames and support up to 20 players.

The Mario Party series will receive its latest installment this fall. Super Mario Party Jamboree is being billed as the series’ biggest game yet and will be released on October 17, 2024.

The first trailer for Super Mario Party Jamboree shows off the game’s new boards and minigames. Additionally, it’ll include updated versions of game boards from the first two Mario Party games.

Super Mario Party Jamboree comes to Switch on October 17. Visit our Nintendo Direct topic page for more news out of today’s showcase.