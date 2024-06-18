New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Super Mario Party Jamboree comes to Switch this October

The new Mario Party will feature 110 minigames and support up to 20 players.
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
The Mario Party series will receive its latest installment this fall. Super Mario Party Jamboree is being billed as the series’ biggest game yet and will be released on October 17, 2024.

The first trailer for Super Mario Party Jamboree shows off the game’s new boards and minigames. Additionally, it’ll include updated versions of game boards from the first two Mario Party games.

Super Mario Party Jamboree comes to Switch on October 17. Visit our Nintendo Direct topic page for more news out of today’s showcase.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

