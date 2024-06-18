Marvel Vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics dusts off 7 legendary games in 2024 Some of the best fighters to ever come out of Capcom are coming to modern consoles and PC with rollback netcode this year.

Maybe one of the more surprising things to come out of the Nintendo Direct today was a new Capcom collection of arcade classics, this time focusing entirely on the Marvel crossover games. Marvel Vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics was announced for 2024, and it will bring some of the best fighting games of the Vs. Capcom series back in a delightful bundle that can be played online. It’s coming to consoles and PC sometime in 2024.

Marvel Vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics was announced during the Nintendo Direct June 2024 presentation. The collection brings together the following seven games:

X-Men: Children of the Atom

Marvel Super Heroes

Marvel Vs. Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes

Marvel Vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes

Marvel Super Heroes Vs. Street Fighter

X-Men Vs. Street Fighter

The Punisher

These games are coming to PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC, but no sign of Xbox yet. What’s more, they’ll feature local and online multiplayer with rollback netcode. We only know that Marvel Vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics are coming in 2024 so far. Stay tuned for more updates and a concrete release date, and check out the rest of our Nintendo Direct coverage as well.