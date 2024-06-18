Fantasian Neo Dimension comes to Switch in holiday 2024 Hironobu Sakaguchi and Mistwalker's original RPG is making its way over from Apple Arcade to Nintendo Switch with a few new features.

In 2021, Hironobu Sakaguchi launched a new, original RPG on the Apple Arcade platform from his studio at Mistwalker. By many accounts, it’s a great RPG with a solid story and solid twists on classic battle and exploration. However, it’s been confined to Apple Arcade up to this point. That change soon. A new version of the game is in the works for Nintendo Switch and it will be launching in holiday 2024.

Fantasian Neo Dimension was announced during the Nintendo Direct June 2024 presentation this week. It will include what looks to be most of the original content as well as a few new features, such as being able to send monsters a special dimension where you can fight them all at once.

We only know that Fantasian Neo Dimension is coming sometime in holiday 2024, so stay tuned for more information and a concrete release date as it drops. Be sure to check out our other Nintendo Direct coverage as well.