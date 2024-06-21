Shack Chat: Which new Nintendo Switch game are you most excited to play in 2024?

The Nintendo Switch has a vast catalog of outstanding titles and 2024 is looking to add even more to that line-up. Recently the Big N hosted its Nintendo Direct, where it unveiled just so many games that are coming out this year. It did a great job of getting us excited, so we wanted to talk more about what we’re looking forward to playing on our consoles. Join us!

Question: Which new Nintendo Switch game are you most excited to play in 2024?

Mario & Luigi: Brothership - Ozzie Mejia, Senior Little Brother

It's been several years since I last saw a new Mario & Luigi game. After developer AlphaDream went bankrupt, I never thought I'd see one again. To see a new entry in this imaginative RPG series took me through a whirlwind of emotions.

Before even getting into why I'm excited for the game, I have to make it clear, I have questions. AlphaDream is no more. Studio founder (and original Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars game director) Chihiro Fujioka has made it clear that he's not involved, though he is looking forward to it. Mario & Luigi is a series that's known for its clever writing, slapstick humor, and memorable stories worthy of a good family movie. It's a series that understands the dynamic of Mario and Luigi's sibling relationship, recognizing both as the heroes of the Mushroom Kingdom while also playing off a straight man/comic relief dynamic. If the AlphaDream team isn't doing this game, then who is?

I don't expect to have those answers until I see the credits roll. I do have a feeling it's the Paper Mario team at Intelligent Systems. I just hope they understand what made this series special, from the tandem Bros Attacks to the laugh-out-loud dialogue. I'm excited to find out regardless.

Fantasian Neo Dimension - TJ Denzer, Not an Apple Arcade Subscriber

Fantasian is a game I’ve always wanted to play, but was disappointed to find it completely confined to Apple Arcade. It’s a beautiful looking traditional RPG, written and designed by Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, with a soundtrack by Nobuo Uematsu. These are all things that catch my interest, so color me delighted when we saw the trailer for Fantasian Neo Dimension.

Now that Sakaguchi has escaped the confines of Apple exclusivity, I’m thrilled to see this game get a second life on other platforms. This is Sakaguchi’s swan song. I wish I hadn’t had to subscribe to Apple Arcade to support it before, but I will most certainly be there on Day One when they finally put this on Nintendo Switch and other platforms.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - Asif Khan, Shacknews CEO/EIC/EIEIO

I really didn’t think we were going to see a new Zelda game anytime soon after last year’s release of the smash hit Tears of the Kingdom, but the Big N certainly loves to surprise and delight their fans, and that’s exactly what happened at this week’s Nintendo Direct. Not only are we getting a new Zelda game, but we can finally play as Princess Zelda. With her power to call in furniture reinforcements, I am very much looking forward to calling in some steel chairs when doing battle across the kingdom of Hyrule.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - Bill Lavoy, Far Territory Bound

I’m not the biggest Zelda fan on our staff, and probably not even second or third, but over the last few years I’ve begun to really appreciate the franchise, and that has me excited for Echoes of Wisdom. I’m into the art style and, like most folks, cannot wait to play as Zelda. It’s marked on my radar as one of the games I intend to beat in 2024.

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD - Sam Chandler, Time Sweeper main

It’s a given then I’m keen for Echoes of Wisdom, but I wanted to pay special attention to Luigi’s Mansion 2. I never got to play it back in the day, and after the success of the third game, I’d love to see where it all started. Part of the joy for me specifically is getting to play it with my wife or just watching her play it. Also, Perfect Dark on the Switch catalog? I love that.

Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake - Donovan Erskine, Dragon Warrior



Source: Square Enix

Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake is also coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, but you can bet I’ll be playing it on my Switch. Despite my deep love for this franchise, I’ve only played the first game in the original trilogy. DQ3 is commonly regarded as the best of the original games, so I’m glad to have a modern entry point with this remake. Also, can we take a moment for that glorious HD-2D art style? My goodness. Speaking of HD-2D, go play Octopath Traveler 2. You owe it to yourself.

Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - Steve Tyminski, Hero of killing stuff with furniture

What new Nintendo Switch game am I most excited to play in 2024? That’s a great question because there are so many Switch games coming out soon that I want to play. Mario and Luigi: Brothership looks like a fun time. I have always been a fan of the Mario and Luigi games and I love Mario RPGs so I’m going to give this one a shot. I’m also interested in playing Super Mario Party Jamboree online with friends. The Koopathalon feels like the perfect way to play Mario Party mini games online.

Farmagia combines farming with monsters and I’m all for it. Sounds like Pokemon mashed with Harvestella and I love both of the franchises. That being said, I think I have to go with The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom as the game I most want to play this year. Anytime a new Legend of Zelda game comes out, it always jumps to the top of my playlist. A Zelda game with the graphics of Link’s Awakening on Switch and a brand new mechanic make the game even more appealing to try out. I’m looking forward to the music too because Zelda music is some of the best ever in gaming. Honorable mention has to go to Metroid Prime 4 because it has been so long that I’m interested in seeing the finished project.

There are a bunch of outstanding announcements made during the June Nintendo Direct and these are just a few of our picks. Let us know in the comments what game (or games) caught your eye for the Nintendo Switch!