Donkey Kong Country Returns HD arrives in January 2025

Nintendo is remastering Donkey Kong Country Returns for the Switch.
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
Nintendo’s latest remaster will be none other than Donkey Kong Returns. The 2010 2D platformer will receive new life on the Switch with an HD remaster in January 2025.

Nintendo debuted the announcement trailer for Donkey Kong Country Returns HD in a trailer during today’s Nintendo Direct.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

