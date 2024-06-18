Donkey Kong Country Returns HD arrives in January 2025 Nintendo is remastering Donkey Kong Country Returns for the Switch.

Nintendo’s latest remaster will be none other than Donkey Kong Returns. The 2010 2D platformer will receive new life on the Switch with an HD remaster in January 2025.

Nintendo debuted the announcement trailer for Donkey Kong Country Returns HD in a trailer during today’s Nintendo Direct.

For more Nintendo Direct news, Shacknews has you covered.