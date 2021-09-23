Nintendo reveals Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis controllers for Switch Online
Get ready for an authentic N64 and SEGA experience with some iconic controllers.
Nintendo announced that players would be able to get their hands on Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis controllers. Players will be able to use these controllers with the N64 and Genesis games that are coming to Switch Online.
Developing…
